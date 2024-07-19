UPSC files FIR against IAS trainee Puja Khedkar for fraud case

New-Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday filed a case against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the civil services exam.

The commission also cancelled her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022 in connection with the case.

In a statement, the UPSC said it has conducted a “detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022.”

“From this investigation, it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the Examination Rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s and mother’s name, her photograph/ signature, her email ID, mobile number and address.”

The UPSC has, therefore, initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police authorities and has issued “a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022/debarment from future examinations/ selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination-2022,” it said.

