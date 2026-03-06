UPSC CSE 2025 results announced, Anuj Agnihotri topper, Check top 20 qualifiers
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today. Anuj Agnihotri has emerged as the topper of the UPSC Civil Service examinations for 2025.
The CSE 2025 examination was held in two phases- written exams held in August 2025, and personality tests in February 2026. A total of 958 candidates have been shortlisted to be appointed for the India’s elite administrative and diplomatic services.
These canidates will be posted as next generation of officers in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.
Check the list of top 20 UPSC Civil Service qualifiers
|SERIAL NO
|ROLL NO
|NAME
|1
|1131589
|Anuj Agnihotri
|2
|4000040
|Rajeshwari Suve
|3
|3512521
|Akansh Dhull
|4
|0834732
|Raghav Jhunjhunwala
|5
|0409847
|Ishan Bhatnagar
|6
|6410067
|Zinnia Aurora
|7
|0818306
|A R Rajah Mohaideen
|8
|0843487
|Pakshal Secretry
|9
|0831647
|Astha Jain
|10
|1523945
|Ujjwal Priyank
|11
|1512091
|Yashaswi Raj Vardhan
|12
|0840280
|Akshit Bhardwaj
|13
|7813999
|Aanya Sharma
|14
|5402316
|Surabhi Yadav
|15
|3507500
|Simrandeep Kaur
|16
|0867445
|Monika Srivasatva
|17
|0829589
|Chitwan Jain
|18
|5604518
|Sruthii R
|19
|0105602
|Nishar Dishant Amrutlal
|20
|6630448
|Ravi Raaz
UPSC CSE 2025 Post wise vacancy distribution
Indian Administrative Service (IAS)- 180
- General – 74
- OBC-47
- SC-28
- EWS-18
- ST-13
Indian Foreign Service (IFS)- 55
- General – 22
- OBC – 15
- SC – 8
- EWS – 6
- ST- 4
I.P.S.-150
- General –60
- OBC-42
- SC- 22
- EWS-15
- ST-11
Central Services Group ‘A’-507
- General –211
- OBC-141
- SC- 73
- EWS-48
- ST-34
Group ‘B’ Services-195
- General –79
- OBC-61
- SC- 27
- EWS-17
- ST-11