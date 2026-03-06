UPSC CSE 2025 results announced, Anuj Agnihotri topper, Check top 20 qualifiers

Advertisement

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today. Anuj Agnihotri has emerged as the topper of the UPSC Civil Service examinations for 2025.

The CSE 2025 examination was held in two phases- written exams held in August 2025, and personality tests in February 2026. A total of 958 candidates have been shortlisted to be appointed for the India’s elite administrative and diplomatic services.

These canidates will be posted as next generation of officers in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Check the list of top 20 UPSC Civil Service qualifiers

SERIAL NO ROLL NO NAME 1 1131589 Anuj Agnihotri 2 4000040 Rajeshwari Suve 3 3512521 Akansh Dhull 4 0834732 Raghav Jhunjhunwala 5 0409847 Ishan Bhatnagar 6 6410067 Zinnia Aurora 7 0818306 A R Rajah Mohaideen 8 0843487 Pakshal Secretry 9 0831647 Astha Jain 10 1523945 Ujjwal Priyank 11 1512091 Yashaswi Raj Vardhan 12 0840280 Akshit Bhardwaj 13 7813999 Aanya Sharma 14 5402316 Surabhi Yadav 15 3507500 Simrandeep Kaur 16 0867445 Monika Srivasatva 17 0829589 Chitwan Jain 18 5604518 Sruthii R 19 0105602 Nishar Dishant Amrutlal 20 6630448 Ravi Raaz

UPSC CSE 2025 Post wise vacancy distribution

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)- 180

General – 74

OBC-47

SC-28

EWS-18

ST-13

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)- 55

General – 22

OBC – 15

SC – 8

EWS – 6

ST- 4

I.P.S.-150

General –60

OBC-42

SC- 22

EWS-15

ST-11

Central Services Group ‘A’-507

General –211

OBC-141

SC- 73

EWS-48

ST-34

Group ‘B’ Services-195

General –79

OBC-61

SC- 27

EWS-17

ST-11