UPSC CSE 2025 results announced, Anuj Agnihotri topper, Check top 20 qualifiers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 today. Anuj Agnihotri has emerged as the topper of the UPSC Civil Service examinations for 2025.

The CSE 2025 examination was held in two phases- written exams held in August 2025, and personality tests in February 2026. A total of 958 candidates have been shortlisted to be appointed for the India’s elite administrative and diplomatic services.

These canidates will be posted as next generation of officers in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services under Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Check the list of top 20 UPSC Civil Service qualifiers

SERIAL NOROLL NONAME
11131589Anuj Agnihotri
24000040Rajeshwari Suve
33512521Akansh Dhull
40834732Raghav Jhunjhunwala
50409847Ishan Bhatnagar
66410067Zinnia Aurora
70818306A R Rajah Mohaideen
80843487Pakshal Secretry
90831647Astha Jain
101523945Ujjwal Priyank
111512091Yashaswi Raj Vardhan
120840280Akshit Bhardwaj
137813999Aanya Sharma
145402316Surabhi Yadav
153507500Simrandeep Kaur
160867445Monika Srivasatva
170829589Chitwan Jain
185604518Sruthii R
190105602Nishar Dishant Amrutlal
206630448Ravi Raaz

 

UPSC CSE 2025 Post wise vacancy distribution

Indian Administrative Service (IAS)- 180

  • General – 74
  • OBC-47
  • SC-28
  • EWS-18
  • ST-13

Indian Foreign Service (IFS)- 55

  • General – 22
  • OBC – 15
  • SC – 8
  • EWS – 6
  • ST- 4

I.P.S.-150

  • General –60
  • OBC-42
  • SC- 22
  • EWS-15
  • ST-11

Central Services Group ‘A’-507

  • General –211
  • OBC-141
  • SC- 73
  • EWS-48
  • ST-34

Group ‘B’ Services-195

  • General –79
  • OBC-61
  • SC- 27
  • EWS-17
  • ST-11
