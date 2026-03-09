UPSC clarifies confusion on two candidates with the same name says, Ghazipur’s Akanksha Singh claims Rank 301

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) clarified the confusion came after two girls with the same name are named for Rank 301 in various media reports in the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025.

UPSC says – “The final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2025 has been declared on 06.03.2026. There are various media reports, wherein two candidates of same name i.e. Akanksha Singh, are claiming to have secured the same Rank 301 in the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2025.

In this regard, it is clarified that as per the records of the Commission, the details of the successful candidate, who has secured Rank 301 in the final result of the Civil Services Examination (Mains), 2025 are as under:

Akanksha Singh, Rank 301, Roll No. 0856794

Village Abhaipur, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh”