New-Delhi: Amid surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to postpone the Civil Services preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be held on 27 June.

The Union Public Service Commission exam will be held on October 10.

Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021,” notice read.

The UPSC has postponed other exams as well.

The commission conducts civil services examination annually in three stages preliminary, main and interview — to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.