NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2019. A total of 829 candidates has qualified.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examinations held by the Union Public Service Commission 2019.

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and personality test of Civil services examination 2019.

Pradeep Singh topped the UPSC Civil Services 2019 followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma who ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In Odisha, Abhishek Saraf secures All India Rank 8 while Sanjita Mohapatra gets 10th position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019 results.

Candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates who have qualified the civil services 2019 exam online at https://www.upsc.gov.in/exams-related-info/final-result and https://www.upsc.gov.in/