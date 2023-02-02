UPSC Civil Services 2023: Registration process begins, check the criteria and steps to register

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today begins the registration process for Civil Services examinations (CSE) 2023.

Candidates who are interested can apply through the official site of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IAS 2023 Notification on 1 February, 2023.The last date to apply is February 21.

The Civil Services preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 28 while the main examination will commence from September 15.

This year UPSC has notified 1105 vacancies for the Civil services exam.

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the UPSC Civil Services exam, the aspirant must be a citizen of India. They should have attained a minimum age of 21 years or a maximum of 32 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for certain categories like SC, ST, OBC, defence services personnel and more.

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Steps to register

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Click on the registration link and register on the portal

Enter the login details or registration details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on the ‘Submit’ and then follow the next set of procedures.

After application has been submitted. Download the page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

