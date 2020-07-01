New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to allow candidates for Civil Services (preliminary) examination, 2020 scheduled to be held on October 4 to change their exam centres in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The opportunity to change the centres will also be applicable to Indian Forest Service (preliminary) examination, 2020 which will also be held along with the Civil Services examination all over India on the same date as per the revised schedule.

Keeping in view a large number of candidates and requests received for change of exam centres, the Commission said it was decided to give them an opportunity to submit a revised choice of centres.

“The option to change the centres for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 is also being made available to the candidates,” the Commission said.

The requests for change in exam centres will be considered against an additional or enhanced capacity intimated by the respective centres for accommodating additional candidates.

The time window for submitting revised choices of centres will be operational in two phases

*July 7- July 13 (till 6 pm) and July 20- July 24 (till 6 pm) on the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in./

The candidates are advised to visit the website and submit their choices of centres for the above examinations if required.

The UPSC also clarified that requests for change of centres will be considered based on the principle of “first-apply-first allot” basis and once the capacity of a particular centre is met with, the same will be frozen.

The candidates who cannot get centres of their choice due to the ceiling will be required to choose centres from the remaining ones, it said.

All the conditions and eligibility mentioned in the examination notice issued on February 12 of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 and the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020 will remain unchanged.

The Commission will also make a withdrawal window available to the candidates on the website from August 1-8. “Candidates must note that once the application has been withdrawn by the candidate, it cannot be revived in future under any circumstances.”

(Inputs from IANS)