UPSC 2020 Civil Services Prelims Exam to be held on October 4; Mains exam from January 8, 2021

New Delhi : The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday issued a revised schedule of civil service examinations and interviews on its official website.

According to the revised calendar, the UPSC Civil Services and IFS preliminary examinations will now be conducted on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

The Civil Services (Mains) exam will be conducted on January 8, 2021 while Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2020 will be held on February 28, 2021.

Every year, the UPSC conducts the Civil Services Examinations for the recruitment to various Civil Services including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).