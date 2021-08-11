UPDATE: Major landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur

Teams of Indian Army, ITBP personnel of 17th battalion, 19th battalion & 43rd battalion, NDRF and police are on the spot for the rescue operation.

As of current information, two people have died, 10 have been rescued and approx 50 to 60 others are still trapped under debris after the massive landslide took place on the National Highway 5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, this afternoon.

A state roadways bus and several vehicles are buried due to the landslide that occurred over on a larger stretch on the highway near Nigulsari, 61 km from Reckong Peo.

Rescue operation continues.