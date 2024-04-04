UP youth arrested for rape-murder of 55-year-old woman in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A youth from Gorakhpur area of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for the charge of rape and murder of a 55 year old woman in Bengaluru. The youth reportedly also confessed during police interrogation.

The victim was a native of Raichur and had been living in Bengaluru for the past year. The accused has been identified as Karan, 19, a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express reported.

As per reports, the 55 year old woman on last Tuesday set out from home and visited a liquor shop. Later, her body was found from an under construction building.

During investigation, Police checked the CCTV footage of the concerned areas and reportedly found that the accused youth was also present in the same liquor shop where the victim lady had went. Police reportedly also found that the youth followed the lady on the road.

The youth was nabbed and brought to police station. Reportedly, he confessed to the crime during Police interrogation. Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC. Further probe is underway.

