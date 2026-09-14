Woman dies nearly six months after marriage in Uttar Pradesh, in-laws booked, husband arrested

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Lucknow: A woman died nearly six months after her love marriage after falling from the roof of her in-laws place in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on September 7. Family of the victim alleged dowry harassment by in-laws and husband.

The victim of this incident is identified as Akriti. She got married with a man identified as Gaurav in the month of March. The couple did court marriage.

Following the incident, Akriti was rushed to a hospital and was undergoing treatment during which she succumbed to her injuries.

Akriti’s family puts allegations on her in-laws family that they demanded dowry, asked for money to repay loans and also wanted to own a Scorpio-N vehicle. After the demands remained unfulfilled they used to mentally and physically harass her.

The family also said that Akriti made a call to them about the assault that she was facing from her husband and in-laws.

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A case has been registered against Gaurav and his family after a complaint was lodged. The victim’s husband has been arrested.

During interrogation Gaurav confessed that he demanded cash in Lakhs and a car. He used to harass her for this.

The circumstances under which Akriti died are yet to be known. It is being investigated.

More details and the actions that will be taken will be informed after the post mortem report and other evidences that will be collected during the investigation of the criminal case.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.