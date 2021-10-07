UP truck-bus collision: Death toll rises to 13

By WCE 1
The death toll in the Barabanki truck-bus collision has gone up to 13, while the number of injured persons is 30.

The accident took place on Thursday morning when a truck and a passenger bus collided on the outer ring road. The injured persons were taken to the hospital.

Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad reached the spot and rescue and relief operations were on.

According to eyewitnesses, the two vehicles were coming from opposite directions when they collided. “There was a stray cow on the road and in trying to save the animal, the two vehicles collided,” said an eyewitness.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the concerned officials to provide all help to the victims.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

(IANS)

