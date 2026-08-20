UP students send Rakhis, messages to PM, President, security forces via post

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Chandauli: The Indian Postal Department organised an awareness campaign for the Rakhi festival at Prayag International School, Kurhana, located in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar, Chandauli district.

Over 700 children, from toddlers to adults, participated in the event. Using special Rakhi envelopes provided by the Postal Department, the children sent Rakhi and congratulatory messages along with their thoughts to the Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister, service personnel, paramilitary forces, Uttar Pradesh Police personnel, and other security forces.

During this campaign, the enthusiasm of the young boys and girls on the occasion of sending messages along with Rakhi was clearly visible, demonstrating their respect for the soldiers of the Indian Army and all other forces.

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In this special campaign run by the Postal Department, Marketing Executive of Chandauli district Dinesh Tiwari was present on behalf of the department. On the other hand, Dean of the school RP Singh, teachers Kumar Nand, Deepmala Yadav, Aparna Banerjee, Ankit Rajput, Jitendra Kumar, Akash Singh Rajput, Vinay Sharma, Akhilesh Pandey, Priyanka Yadav, Neetu Maurya and other teachers were present on behalf of the school family.

Seeing the enthusiasm of the children and the respect for the army and paramilitary forces, Dean of the school RP Singh thanked the Postal Department for this initiative and also made the children aware of the basic service spirit and respect for the Indian Army and other security forces and soldiers.

(Source: ANI)