UP Police foil murder plot, rescue man kidnapped within five hours over elopement case in Aligarh

Advertisement

Aligarh: Aligarh Police recovered a man within five hours after he was kidnapped allegedly by a girl’s father and brother in the Gonda area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the victim, Sanjay Kumar, had eloped with a girl, after which the girl’s father and brother planned and executed the kidnapping, and were planning to murder him.

Upon receiving the information, the Aligarh Police immediately set up roadblocks and launched an extensive search operation to find Kumar.

Aligarh Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrit Jain said, “At 10 AM, information was received that a man named Sachin Kumar had been assaulted and abducted by two men, Hemu and Vinod, on their motorcycle, and taken towards the Gonda police station area. Taking immediate cognisance of this information, Aligarh police set up roadblocks in all areas. The district squad team and rural squad team also established checkpoints and conducted raids at several locations using surveillance,” he said.

Advertisement

The police found the kidnapped man within five hours and arrested the girl’s brother and father.

“Police quickly solved this kidnapping with intent to murder case, and Sachin Kumar was safely recovered within just five hours. Initial questioning revealed that Sachin Kumar had eloped with a girl from the accused’s family a few days earlier, and a case had been registered in this regard. Considering this case as the motive, the girl’s brother and father planned and executed this kidnapping with the intent to murder,” SP Amrit Jain said.

The police have also seized a Bullet motorcycle allegedly used to kidnap Sanjay. Further investigation is underway.