UP Police files FIR against Twitter India MD over incorrect map

New Delhi: Twitter’s India chief Manish Maheshwari has been named in an FIR in Uttar Pradesh over an incorrect map of India on its website.

The distorted map was removed on Monday evening following a huge backlash after it was flagged by a user.

The FIR names Twitter India MD Maheshwari along with news partnerships head Amrita Tripathi as accused who have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 505 (2) (public mischief). Charges under the Information Technology Act section 74 (publication for fraudulent purpose) have also been induced in the case.

The case was registered at the Khurja Nagar police station in Bulandshahr on the complaint of a local Bajrang Dal leader.

However, Maheshwari got a temporary relief from the Karnataka High Court as he was granted protection from the arrest. The court also ruled that he need not have to travel to UP as he is a resident of Bengaluru. “If police desire to investigate or question, they may do so by virtual mode,” said the court.

On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh government has moved to the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Karnataka High Court order, which granted protection from arrest to Maheshwari in a case connected with a viral video of attack on an elderly man in Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad police had issued notice to Maheshwari, asking him to appear at the Loni Police Station for questioning in the investigation connected with the viral video of the assault on an elderly Muslim man.

The matter is connected with the circulation of a video in which the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, said that he was allegedly beaten by some young men who forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” on June 5. The police claimed that the video was shared to incite communal discontent.

