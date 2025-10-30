UP: One killed, several injured and 8 missing after boat capsizes in Bahraich

One person was killed and 13 others sustained injuries after a boat carrying villagers capsized in Bharatpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district late Wednesday, said officials.

According to authorities, a total of 22 villagers were on board the boat when the incident occurred. Eight people remain missing, they added.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police, RN Singh, said, “Today, in the Bharatpur village of Bahraich district, villagers had set out on a boat to the market. As they returned, their boat struck a log near the riverbank. This caused the boat to lose balance and capsize. Of the 22 villagers on board, eight are missing, 13 are injured, and one has died.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations.

He also instructed that the injured receive proper medical treatment and wished for their speedy recovery.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), it was stated, “Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the boat capsize incident in Bharatpur village, Bahraich district. CM directs officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief work. CM directed district administration officials and SDRF teams to reach the spot and expedite relief work. He also directed the proper treatment of the injured. He also wished them a speedy recovery.”

Rescue operations are ongoing as efforts continue to locate and bring back the missing villagers safely.

Further details awaited.

