Representational image

UP: Minor Thrown Off Terrace After Failed Rape Attempt

By IANS

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly thrown off the terrace of a building by a youth after a failed rape attempt, police said.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital with multiple fractures, from where the doctors referred her to a trauma centre in a critical condition.

The incident took place in Civil Lines on Tuesday night and the accused was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh said the accused, a resident of the Pahari Gate area under the Civil Lines police station, has been booked under several sections. These are: 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and appropriate sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

