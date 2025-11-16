UP: Massive fire engulfs banquet hall in Gorakhpur, investigation underway

Advertisement

Gorakhpur: One person was hospitalised after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant and banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur in the early hours of Sunday, a fire department official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Gorakhpur CFO, Santosh Kumar Rai, detailed the incident, stating that four fire tenders reached the Atharva Veda Banquet Hall to control the situation.

“On 16 November, early in the morning, Fire Station Golghar received a call reporting a fire at the Atharva Veda Banquet Hall, opposite the Fauj Museum, under the jurisdiction of Thana Ramgarh Tal. I reached the spot along with four fire tenders,” he said.

Furthermore, he elaborated that the fire spread to all four floors of the building. One person was found unconscious in the washroom on the first floor. He was immediately sent to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

“On arrival, I noticed that all four floors of the building were burning. As we began dousing the fire, we found one person in the washroom on the first floor, who was immediately sent to the hospital. Later, we managed to bring the fire under control. The initial investigation suggests that a short circuit caused the fire,” he stated to ANI.

An investigation is underway to unveil further details.

(Source: ANI)

