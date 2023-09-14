UP man rapes pregnant daughter-in-law, husband dumps wife in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: In a chilling incident, a 23-year-old woman who was pregnant was raped by her father-in-law in absence of her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. When narrated about the incident, the husband refused to keep her with him and said she is no longer his wife.

Reports say, the incident took place on July 5, 2023 when her husband had taken his mother to see a doctor and taking advantage of the situation, father-in-law who had kept an evil eye on her forcibly raped her and even threatened to kill if she informs about the incident.

When her mother-in-law and husband returned home in the evening, she narrated the entire incident to them. The husband threw her out of the house stating that she no longer had any relationship with him. He claimed that since his father had established a relationship with her, she had become his father’s wife and his mother.

A month after the incident, the victim woman and her family members lodged a formal complaint with the police against the accused mother-in-law, father-in-law, and husband.

The police have registered a case against the accused father-in-law under sections 376, 323, and 506, while the husband was booked under Section 323 and they have initiated a thorough investigation into the entire matter.