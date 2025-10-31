UP Man kills sister, stuffs body in sack, says it’s wheat

Advertisement

Gorakhpur: In a shocking incident, a man strangled his sister, stuffed her in a sack but was caught while dumping the body on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Neelam (19) while the accused has been identified as 32-year-old Ram Ashish Nishad.

According to reports, Ram was upset as the Rs 6 lakh compensation money of their land acquired under a road project was to be used for his sister’s marriage.

He strangled her with a piece of cloth, broke her limbs and then stuffed her in a sack. He had planned to dump it at a sugarcane field thus he tied the sack to his bike.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, on his way, he encountered police and on being enquired about the huge sack he said he contained wheat. He dumped her body in the sugarcane field as well.

However, the family members grew suspicious and after enquiring, the neighbours said that they saw Ram with a huge sack. They informed the police.

During the investigation, Ram feigned ignorance but later confessed to the crime. The body was recovered on Wednesday.