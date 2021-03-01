UP Man Kills Friend Over Rs.50

By KalingaTV Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: A 30-year-old man was killed by his friend for not returning the Rs.50 that he borrowed from him earlier , police said on Monday.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail on Sunday.

Vijaypal, resident of the Baroli village was murdered on February 22 by his friend Brahmanand.

According to the police, Vijaypal and Brahmanand were neighbours and friends. Both of them used to work as construction labourers.

The incident took place on February 22 evening when the two were consuming alcohol and an argument began between them over Rs 50 that Vijaypal had borrowed from Bhramanand.

In a fit of rage, Brahmanand confessed to have strangled his friend.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said, “A police team was searching for Brahmanand for Vijaypal’s murder. Following a tip-off, he was arrested from Pratappura crossing.

During initial interrogation, Brahmanand admitted that he had a fight over Rs 50 with Vijaypal. We suspect that someone else was also involved in the murder. The matter is being investigated in detail.”

