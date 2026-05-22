UP Man kills daughter, body found chopped in bag in Chapra-Gomti Nagar Express train coach

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Lucknow: A tragic incident occurred in which a man kills his own daughter chops and stuffs her body in box and bag in Chapra-Gomti Nagar Express train coach in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar on May 17.

The incident came to light when RPF and Railway staffs were informed about a box and a bag in a coach of sleeper first class of the train.

When the box was investigated, the body of a woman was found inside it in a copped situation. It was also reportedly said that the head of the woman was missing.

Following the incident, CCTV footage was checked and it was learned that two men and a woman kept the box in the train coach at Tamkuhi Road railway station.

As per ANI reports, the matter was investigated and a man was found, reportedly identified as Ansari. When he was interrogated regarding the matter he revealed that the copped body was of his daughter.

Ansari further revealed that he killed his daughter because she was talking to a guy against his wishes. The weapons that were used to commit the crime were recovered by the police.

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The accused persons are arrested and are being sent to the jail.

Further probe is underway.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Body of a woman was found in the Chapra-Gomti Nagar Express train in Kushinagar on 17th May Rohit Mishra, SP GRP, Lucknow, says, “On 17th May, RPF and Railway Staff got information about a box & a bag being kept in the S1 coach of Chapra-Gomti Nagar… pic.twitter.com/JGrlFtarsZ — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026