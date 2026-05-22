UP man dies after crocodile attacks him at the banks of Saryu River in Gonda

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Lucknow: In a sudden and unexpected attack by a crocodile on the banks of Saryu River a young man lost his life in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda at 1.30 PM on Wednesday.

The incident occurred under Sanauli village, which falls under the Umri Begamganj Police Station area.

The victim of the crocodile attack was identified as 27-year-old Deepak Kumar from Noida had went to the river bank to perform mother-in-law’s last rites.

The incident occurred when Deepak was preparing for the last rites and had gone near the river to was his hand when a crocodile pulled him inside.

As per ANI reports, the body of the deceased man was found at some distance from Sanauli village. It was stuck in the pontoon bridge today.

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The body was recovered by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

East Gonda ADSP Ajit Kumar Rajak says, “This incident occurred in Sanauli village, which falls under the Umri Begamganj Police Station area. On May 20, 2026, a young man named Deepak Sharma, who was between 26 and 27 years old, had come to Sanauli village for the funeral of his mother-in-law. This incident occurred around 1.30 pm. He went to the riverbank to perform the last rites for his mother-in-law. While performing the last rites, he went to the river to wash his hands, where a crocodile pulled him inside. Today, his body was located at some distance from Sanauli village… It was stuck in the pontoon bridge. It was recovered from there by the SDRF… The youth lived in Noida…”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Gonda, UP | Visuals from the site where the mortal remains of a 26-27-year-old man, Deepak Sharma, were retrieved by the SDRF, after he died in a crocodile attack while he was preparing the funeral pyre of his mother-in-law on the banks of the Saryu river in Sanauli… pic.twitter.com/yEaiQHNzNJ — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

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