UP man arrested for cooking meat over burning funeral pyre

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Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a UP man has been arrested for cooking meat over burning funeral pyre of an elderly man in an attempt to perform a tantric ritual in Shahjahanpur village.

The incident came into light when the deceased’s son returned to the cremation ground and found the accused cooking meat on the pyre on Sunday evening at Natthapur village.

As per the complaint filed by the deceased’s son, his father died of illness on Saturday. His last rites were performed on Sunday afternoon, following which the family returned home after lighting the funeral pyre.

When his son returned to the cremation ground a short while later, he allegedly found village tantric Surendra, along with Rajendra and Ramcharan, cooking chicken on the burning pyre. When he objected to the utensils placed on the wood, Surendra allegedly abused him that led to argument and the turned into commotion at the cremation ground.

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On being informed the police reached the spot and arrested all three accused.

Later, the police said that the three men were under the influence of drugs when they were cooking meat on the funeral pyre.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law, and all three accused have been taken into custody as part of the investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Father With Axe In Jharkhand