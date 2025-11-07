UP: Man accused of raping and blackmailing schoolgirl injured in police encounter in Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A man accused of trapping a schoolgirl in a love affair, raping, and blackmailing her was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the accused, identified as Shahnur Alam of Malak Pinjri village, opened fire on officers when they tried to arrest him. In retaliatory firing, Alam was shot in the leg and later admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said a woman had earlier lodged a complaint alleging that Alam had trapped her minor daughter in a relationship, raped her, and continued to exploit her for several months through threats and blackmail.

Acting on the complaint, the SP formed a police team to trace and arrest the accused. “While searching for the accused, the police received a tip-off about his location. When the team tried to nab him, he fired at the police, forcing them to retaliate,” officials added.

Giving the details of the case, CP Manjhanpur Shivank Singh informed that in retaliation, the police fired in self-defence, striking the accused in the leg after the accused opened fire on the officials.

“Around 10 pm, information was received that the accused, Shahnoor, was trying to escape and was hiding… A team arrived at the scene. The accused opened fire on the police party. In retaliation, the police also fired in self-defence, striking the accused in the leg. He was taken to the hospital,” CP Manjhanpur told ANI.

Reacting to the incident, CP Manjhanpur Shivank Singh said that the accused forced physical relations with the victim at various times without consent.

“A written complaint was filed in the Manjhanpur police station of Kaushambi district, alleging that Shahnoor, son of Mahfooz Alam, a resident of the same village, first trapped the plaintiff’s daughter in a love affair. He then forced physical relations with her at various times without her consent. Based on this, a case was immediately registered under relevant sections at the Manjhanpur police station, and an arrest team was formed,” Singh added.

The accused is currently under treatment and remains in police custody, police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

(Source: ANI)

