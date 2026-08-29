UP hospitals put on alert over rising H1N1 cases

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Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh hospitals have been put on alert to keep isolation wards, medicines, testing facilities and other necessary arrangements ready after H1N1 cases rises.

The directive for this was given by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to health officials and district magistrates.

This alert comes following sharp increase in influenza cases reported in Delhi. The cases that have been reported include more than 2,600 cases of Influenza A, also H1N1 cases.

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As per reports, the situation is being monitored by the authorities and the hospital preparedness is also being strengthened.

The UP government has urged people not to panic but to remain cautious, maintain hygiene and seek medical attention if flu-like symptoms become severe.