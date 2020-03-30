(Photo: IANS)

UP govt transfers 611 crore into accounts of 27.5 lakhs workers

By IANS
16

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, transferred Rs 611 crore directly to the bank accounts of 27.5 lakh workers of the state, registered under the MNREGA scheme.

The chief minister, who spoke to a group of workers through video conferencing, said that the government would take care of all daily wage earners who had lost their livelihood due to the lockdown.

He asked officials to ensure food and lodging for all migrant workers and also arrange for their stay till the period of lockdown.

