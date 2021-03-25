UP Govt to implement Police Commissionerate system in Kanpur, Varanasi

Lucknow: (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to implement the Police Commissionerate system in Kanpur and Varanasi.

A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting, held here on Thursday evening.

It is noteworthy that the Police Commissionerate system implemented in Noida and Lucknow in January 2020 and has completed one year. The results are said to have been positive with law and order showing a marked improvement.

With Kanpur and Varanasi now added to the list, UP now has four cities with this system.

Lucknow and Noida have recorded a decrease in all types of crime over the past several years. After this, the blueprint for implementing the Commissionerate was prepared for Kanpur and Varanasi.

In Lucknow, where the incidents of murder have been reduced to almost half of the previous year, the incidents of robbery have also increased to a quarter.

Apart from this, there has also been a huge decrease in incidents of vehicle theft and crime against women.

