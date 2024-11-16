UP govt sets up 4-member committee to probe Jhansi hospital fire

Jhansi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday formed a high-level committee to probe the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College fire tragedy in which 10 infants died in Jhansi.

The tragedy occurred when a fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly in the highly oxygenated environment of the NICU, leading to the deaths of 10 newborns.

A four-member committee comprising members of the UP health department has been asked to submit its report in seven days.

“An investigation committee of the UP Health Department has been formed in connection with the fire incident at Jhansi Medical College. 4-member committee formed under the chairmanship of DG Medical Education. The investigation committee will give a detailed investigation report of the case in the next 7 days: the Uttar Pradesh Government stated on Saturday.

The inquiry committee will consist of the following officials: chairperson, director general, medical education and training, and its other members will be director (health), medical health services, additional director, electrical services, medical health services, and one officer nominated by the director general, fire services.

The investigation will focus on the following key points like Primary Cause of the Fire, determining the root cause of the fire; Identification of Negligence or Lapses, establishing if any negligence or faults contributed to the incident; and Recommendations for Future Prevention, suggesting measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad said that a committee has been to investigate the incident.

“This is a very sad incident…A committee has been to investigate the incident. We stand with the families of the deceased. We will investigate it and take action against the culprits and ensure that such an incident does not take place in future,” Sanjay Nishad said.

Jhansi District Magistrate, Avinash Kumar said that seven bodies have been identified and handed over to the relatives.

“The investigation to identify 3 others is still going on and we are clarifying the situation regarding 1 child. We are talking to their relatives, their weight and measurements are there… Among other children who were admitted, 3 are in serious condition. Prima facie – this situation has probably arisen due to an electric short circuit,” Avinash Kumar said.

Following the incident, the opposition leaders held the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responsible for the fire incident.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja said that UP CM Yogi must take responsibility for the Jhansi fire incident that claimed the lives of 10 newborns.

“This is the result of neglecting the public health system and prioritising the health insurance system, which benefits private insurance companies. What is the condition of that government hospital in UP? Has he [CM Yogi Adityanath] ever assessed the state of government hospitals, their safety measures, or whether they have adequate medical and paramedical staff? He is in Maharashtra, while it is deeply unfortunate that 10 newborns have lost their lives,” Annie Raja said.

CPI leader D Raja also criticised the tragedy at Jhansi Medical College, describing it as both sad and shocking.

“The incident is heartbreaking and deeply shocking. Why did such a failure occur? The UP CM claims to be a ‘Vishwaguru,’ but what is happening in his own state? The double-engine BJP government has brought numerous disasters. The UP government has failed to protect children, ensure women’s safety, and secure the rights of Adivasis. What is happening in UP reflects the BJP government’s complete failure,” D Raja said.

The Samajwadi Party blamed the carelessness of the administration for the tragedy, saying a short circuit was overlooked.

The incident is very unfortunate. I demand that the state government should take action against those responsible for the incident. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their innocent children. The state government should help and provide compensation to the affected families,” SP leader Dimple Yadav said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condemned the incident, urging immediate measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“I am devastated by the tragic incident at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, where ten newborns lost their lives in an NICU fire. We stand in solidarity with the affected families and demand accountability and immediate action to prevent such horrific accidents in the future,” Mamata Banerjee posted on X.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed his sorrow and called for strict action against those responsible.

In a post on X, he wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of several newborns in the fire at Jhansi Medical College. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Such repeated tragedies in Uttar Pradesh raise serious concerns about the negligence of the government and administration.”

Congress leader Ajai Rai while condemning the Jhansi medical college blaze incident, lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to take responsibility and address the needs of the people.

Rai said, “This very tragic incident deeply saddens me. I express my condolences for the newborns who were being treated at the hospital when this unfortunate event occurred. It is a deeply painful and heart-wrenching situation, especially for the innocent babies who were there.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, describing the incident as “heart-wrenching” in a post on X.

“The fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their innocent children. I pray for God to give them the strength to endure this immense loss. The local administration, under the state government’s supervision, is making every effort to provide relief and conduct rescue operations,” said PM Modi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased newborns.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours.

The tragedy has left grieving families shattered, with many still searching for their missing children.

