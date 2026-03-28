UP Govt Scraps ₹25,000 Crore Puch AI MoU After Due Diligence Flags Financial Gaps

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When the Uttar Pradesh government first announced a ₹25,000 crore deal with Puch AI, a Bengaluru startup, social media just exploded. People were sharing the news everywhere — the idea of new AI parks, data centers, and an AI university sounded like a huge leap for the state’s tech scene. But it didn’t take long for that excitement to turn into skepticism. Folks started digging into Puch AI’s background, wondering how such a young company could pull off a deal that massive.

The buzz online got so intense, the government had to step in. They launched a quick review of the Memorandum of Understanding. Standard checks kicked in to see if the startup actually had the money and resources to make this project happen.

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Pretty soon, things changed completely. InvestUP, the state’s investment agency, officially called off the deal. The government said Puch AI just didn’t give them the financial information they needed, even after being asked multiple times. A detailed report showed the company lacked both the net worth and any real financial connections — there was just no way they could handle a ₹25,000 crore investment.

In the end, the government made it clear that axing the deal was about keeping things transparent and honest. Officials explained that MoUs are just starting points, not legally binding agreements, and every potential partner has to pass strict checks. Since the agreement is now canceled, the state says it’s still open for business — but only with companies that can prove they’re financially solid.