UP govt orders 14-days mandatory quarantine for Lakhs of Migrant Workers returning home

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered quarantine for approximately one lakh people who have arrived in the state from other parts of the country in the last three days.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Yogi Adityanath said that in the last three days, one lakh people have come to UP from other states.

Their names, addresses and phone numbers have been made available to the district magistrates and they are being closely monitored.

The Chief Minister also issued directives that these people be kept in quarantine and arrangements for their food and other daily needs be fulfilled.

The state government is asking village heads, ASHA workers and other quasi-government officials to track down those who have come back in reverse migration and report to the police if they do not remain quarantined.