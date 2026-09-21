UP Government to file chargesheet by Sept 25 in Ayodhya Ram temple donations row

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the chargesheet in the case concerning alleged misappropriation of donations made to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will be filed by September 25, when the 90-day investigation period expires.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana took note of the status report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations.

The Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the Court that investigators had analysed CCTV footage and other material to identify the accused. The Court was also informed that the investigation is substantially complete.

The Supreme Court allowed the Sessions Court concerned in Uttar Pradesh to pass an appropriate order in the matter.

The CJI said the Supreme Court did not want to take the matter away from the Sessions Judge at this stage. He added that the Court would pass further orders if it found that any further investigation was required.

Advertisement

The proceedings arise from pleas seeking an independent probe into alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

On July 22, the Supreme Court had directed the constitution of a special SIT to investigate the allegations. The Court had also directed that an experienced Inspector General of Police head the team and that a forensic expert be included in the investigation.

At the previous hearing on August 17, the Supreme Court had declined to make the SIT’s status report public at that stage. It had, however, allowed petitioners and other public-spirited persons to submit suggestions concerning the investigation to the Solicitor General’s office.

The Court had also clarified that the SIT’s mandate was confined to investigating the FIR.

Also Read: Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra Appointed First CEO Of Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust