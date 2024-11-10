UP government proposes women’s safety initiatives: no male tailors, gym trainer, or barbers

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has outlined a series of bold proposals to make public spaces for women safer. Among the many measures are prohibitions on men from taking women’s measurements at tailor shops and cutting women’s hair. Men are strictly prohibited from training women at gyms, all part of the new measures focused toward addressing increasing concerns surrounding ‘bad touch’ from some men.

Reportedly, the proposals were reviewed during a meeting dated October 28 and were distributed to district magistrates across the state for implementation. The chairperson of UP Women’s Commission, Babita Chauhan, told PTI that the advisory was based on a stream of complaints regarding ‘bad touch’ in gyms and boutiques.

“What we are saying is that it isn’t a problem if the tailor is male but only women should take measurements,” Chauhan said.

The commission wants that those services which are sensuous and reach out for personal care, such as women have to be handled by women. This includes specifically that only female trainers should be employed at the women’s gyms and yoga centers and CCTV cameras should be working there as well.

The proposal puts forward that those boutiques selling women’s clothing should have female tailors for measurement. In addition, shops selling women’s clothing have to employ females. The commission further recommends that drama centers and school buses should require female teachers and security guards, respectively.

“We know it’s a fact that trained women will have to be appointed at all these places, and this may take some time,” Chauhan admitted. Still, she felt the proposals might create more opportunities for women.

While many welcome the idea it has received mixed reactions. Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar expressed her apprehension over limiting individual choices. “I don’t think this is a justified decision as it should be an individual choice on whether one prefers a male or a female to attend to them,” she said adding that ultimately it is upon the customer to decide who they want to be served by.

However, Veena Sharma a social worker and Mohsina Choudhary too say women are harassed while taking their measurements at tailor shops. “There are many complaints of women being harassed while giving measurements at tailor shops. The proposal should be law,” said Sharma, a district coordinator for Mission Shakti, a government women’s empowerment initiative.

Owners also expressed their views. Supriya Kohli, who runs a boutique in Lucknow, said, “Normally there is no problem on who takes the measurements, but if the customer insists that they be taken by women, then women are used. There is nothing wrong with the decision.”

Whether or not these measures become laws, they opened up an essential debate on women’s safety and whether men can have a stake in some public forums or not. The UP Women’s Commission remains to actively push for more protection for women by stressing out developing settings in which women could feel safe and respected.