UP Floods: 2 dead, 2 missing amid ongoing rain and flood situation, ganga crosses warning level

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Uttar Pradesh: At least two killed and two others reported missing from Ghazipur after being swept into river Ganga as flood situation in Uttar Pradesh has worsened after heavy rain and rising river levels affected several districts.

As per reports, about 20,000 people in Ballia are impacted as the Ganga River entered localities, including residential areas. The Ganga was flowing 1.60 metre above the danger mark and 47 boats were pressed into service for rescue and relief work in the district.

Meanwhile, in Sitapur district, two people including a five year old child were killed after a mud wall caved in Gaura village in Loni Ganj as a result of continuous rain. An eight-year-old child was also injured in the incident.

In Ghazipur, 16-year-old Mahi Singh and 14-year-old Mahima Singh went missing after being swept away in the Ganga when they were bathing. Search operations are ongoing for the missing girls.

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Authorities are continuing to reinforce relief and rescue operations, and food, medicines and other aid are being delivered to affected households.

In Varanasi, the Ganga has crossed the warning level as the Central Water Commission recorded 70.28 metre as against 70.26 metre in the river.

Many lanes have been submerged, and rescue is being carried out on boats. Families residing along the riverbanks of the Varuna river have been moved to relief camps.

Moreover, Chitrakoot continues to reel under the impact of severe floods, as the river Mandakini flows around 4 metre above the danger mark.