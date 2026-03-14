UP Engineer stabs twin sister 84 times over an argument in Gurugram, tells mother there’s surprise

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New Delhi: A heartbreaking incident took place in which a heartbreaking incident took place in which a brother (Hardik) killed his twin sister (Himashikha) by stabbing over and argument over relationship and career in Gurugram, Haryana on March 6. Both of them were 25-year-old.

Hardik had reportedly left his job and was spending most of the time using social media and had fallen in love with a muslim girl on social media and wanted to marry her. The mother and the sister used to repeatedly try to convince him to do better in life for which he had built a lot of aggression and ended up killing her own sister and injuring her mother.

This incident reportedly took place last week. When her Himashikha tried to talk with him and convince him about his career and relationship but the conversation was soon turned into a heated argument, and Hardik in aggression killed her sister with a vegetable knife. Himashikha’s postmortem report revealed that she was stabbed times.

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Following the murder, he visited her mother, who is a working woman, an assistant manager at an insurance company. Hardik asked her to come home and also said that he has a surprise for her. After reaching home she noticed her daughter in a very bad situation and screamed after which she also faced attack from Hardik and reportedly sustained multiple injuries. Mother of the victim was then rushed to the hospital and is currently admitted, and out of danger.

As per reports, Hardik is arrested. The arrest was made within 24 hours of the crime. During interrogation, he said that he was constantly being asked to focus on career and was given relationship advices particularly to stay away from romantic relationships which led him to take this step.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

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