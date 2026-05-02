UP: DJ music ‘beyond limit’ kills 140 chickens in Sultanpur

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Sultanpur: Around 140 chickens died due to high-decibel DJ music played during a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Brajnarayan Singh said on Friday that an investigation into the incident confirmed that excessive noise levels caused acute stress in the birds, leading to their deaths.

“On investigating, it was found that the DJ music was playing beyond the limit, due to which the incident happened…post-mortem report of the birds states, heart attack from acute stress from high density noise,” he said.

He further informed that notices have been issued to the concerned parties for violating the prescribed sound limits.

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“Notices have been served to relevant parties so that they abide by the permitted decibel limit,” Singh added.

Further investigation is underway.

(Source: ANI)