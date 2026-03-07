UP Deputy CM’s Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing

Advertisement

Lucknow: The helicopter of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made an emergency landing at Lucknow airport due to a technical issue.

According to available information, Maurya was travelling by helicopter from Lucknow to Kaushambi for an official visit when the problem occurred.

Officials said the emergency landing was carried out after smoke suddenly filled the helicopter during the flight. Following the alert, the pilot immediately diverted the aircraft back to Lucknow and safely landed it at the airport.

No injuries have been reported.