New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly sold their newborn son for a mere Rs 1.5 lakh to a businessman to purchase a second-hand car in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came to the fore after the child’s maternal grandparents approached the Tirwa Kotwali police station and lodged a written complaint in this connection on Thursday.

Based on the complaint by the grandparents of the child, the cops registered a case against the parents for allegedly selling their newborn son.

As per the complaint by the grandparents, the three-month-old child was sold to a Gursahaiganj-based businessman for Rs 1.5 lakh to buy a car.

“While the baby is still in the possession of the trader, we have called the woman and her husband for questioning,” Inspector Kotwali Shailendra Kumar Mishra told.