Mahoba (UP): Disturbing visuals have emerged online from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district. The visuals claim to show the local police dumping the dead body of an old man into a garbage truck.

This incident took place on Saturday at the district hospital in Mahoba, which is 250 km away from Lucknow.

A video that went viral shows two policemen carrying the man’s body in a black bag and their senior as a third cop is seen instructing on how to load the body on the vehicle. The men are then seen dumping the dead body into the garbage truck.

The dead body is identified as a 50-year-old labourer in Delhi and had reportedly gone to his village a few days ago. “He then developed symptoms like weakness and fatigue, and they took him to the hospital, but he died before he could be treated, ‘‘the man’s son told the media.

However, Sources in the local administration,

Blamed the man’s family. It alleged that the family had refused to take possession of the body after the autopsy at the district hospital and the man’s relatives, including his son, had to be persuaded to first reach the hospital and then carry out the last formalities.

RK Gautam, a senior police official in Mahoba, has instructed the concerned officeholders to investigate the case within 24 hours.

Earlier, a similar video had emerged online in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, the body of a Covid patient is being thrown in a river by two men. The incident was shot by a trespasser in Balrampur district in UP, on May 28.