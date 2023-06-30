UP cop transferred after his kids selfie with cash bundles goes viral

Uttar Pradesh: An Uttar Pradesh police officer was transferred from his post after an image of his family showing off bundles of currency notes made the rounds on social media.

The police officer has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Sahni, a sub-inspector who is currently posted in the Beta Mujawar area of Unnao district.

The viral image shows the officer’s two children and his wife sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs. 500 currency notes. Although the exact figure of the money is not known, it is expected to be over Rs 14 lakh.

UP Police sub inspector Ramesh Sahni currently posted in Unnao district landed in soup after pictures of his children flaunting bundles of Rs 500 notes surface on social media. SI Sahni has been shunted to police lines. pic.twitter.com/qgX2Bw5U2d — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 29, 2023

The Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Shankar Meena, took cognizance of the matter and transferred the investigation to the Cricle Officer of Bangarmau to conduct a thorough inquiry.

According to the reports, after the controversy, the police officer has been removed from his current post and transferred to the police line until further action is taken.

However, Sahni, in his defense, said that the photo was taken on November 14, 2023, when a piece of his family property was sold.