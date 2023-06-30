UP cop transferred after his kids selfie with cash bundles goes viral

The viral image shows the officer’s two children and his wife sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs. 500 currency notes

Nation
By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Cops kids pose with cash bundles
Image Credit: Twitter/ Piyush Rai

Uttar Pradesh: An Uttar Pradesh police officer was transferred from his post after an image of his family showing off bundles of currency notes made the rounds on social media.

The police officer has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Sahni, a sub-inspector who is currently posted in the Beta Mujawar area of Unnao district.

The viral image shows the officer’s two children and his wife sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of Rs. 500 currency notes. Although the exact figure of the money is not known, it is expected to be over Rs 14 lakh.

Must Read

Tomato prices to stabilise within next 15 days, says…

Manipur CM N Biren Singh says “won’t…

India’s rich education system is carrier of…

The Superintendent of Police, Siddharth Shankar Meena, took cognizance of the matter and transferred the investigation to the Cricle Officer of Bangarmau to conduct a thorough inquiry.

According to the reports, after the controversy, the police officer has been removed from his current post and transferred to the police line until further action is taken.

However, Sahni, in his defense, said that the photo was taken on November 14, 2023, when a piece of his family property was sold.

You might also like
Nation

PM Modi takes metro ride to Delhi University, interacts with youngsters

Nation

6 killed, 2 seriously injured after overspeeding SUV collides with truck in UP

Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Khatu Shyam temple applies dress code

Nation

Doctor held for raping nurse in Delhi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans