Greater Noida Constable died on covid-19 duty
Photo: IANS

UP constable on Coronavirus duty dies

By IANS
Gautam Budh Nagar: A UP Police constable who was deployed to tackle situation amid coronavirus pandemic died after his health deteriorated, an official said on Wednesday.

Rohit Kumar joined the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2011.

On Monday, he was admitted to GIMS Hospital in Greater Noida following health issues. After being stable, he was discharged from the hospital. But at around 4 p.m. his condition suddenly deteriorated and was again admitted in a private hospital where he died on Tuesday.

Kumar was deployed with the ACP in tackling the situation that erupted after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The constable was a native of Shamli district’s Lisaad village. He is survived by his wife and an one-year-old daughter.

