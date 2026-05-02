UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Hospitalised; Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes for Speedy Recovery

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Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow after he fell ill on Friday evening, with doctors confirming that his condition has now shown considerable improvement.

Ajay Rai (56) was brought to the Emergency Department around 6:30 PM in an unconscious state. Initial medical examination revealed low sodium levels in his blood, a condition known as hyponatremia, as per the medical bulletin issued by Medanta Hospital, Lucknow, and shared on X by the UP Congress Committee.

“Around 6:30 PM yesterday evening, he was brought to the Emergency Department in an unconscious state and had complained of a seizure. Initial examination revealed low sodium levels in his blood (Hyponatremia),” the hospital said in its statement.

The hospital further stated that he is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of Critical Care Specialist Dr. Dilip and his team.

“During treatment, his sodium levels have been controlled and stabilized. At present, his condition is improving. He is being kept in the ICU under continuous monitoring by the doctors,” the medical bulletin added.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee had informed that Ajay Rai was admitted due to ill health and expressed hope for his recovery. The party said that the entire Congress family is praying for his speedy recovery and long life.

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Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over his health and wished him a quick recovery.

“I am concerned to hear the news of the ill health of Ajay Rai Ji, President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

“I wish him a speedy recovery. I hope that he regains his health at the earliest and becomes active once again in public service with full strength,” he added.

Ajay Rai continues to remain under close medical observation at the ICU, where doctors are monitoring his condition.

(ANI)

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