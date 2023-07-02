WATCH: Conductor caught engaging in sexual act with woman inside running bus

Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident unfolded when a bus conductor was caught on camera engaging in a sexual act with a young woman inside a moving bus. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

According to reports, the UP bus from Hathras depot was going from Aligarh towards Lucknow.

Reportedly, the incident was captured by a passenger who was travelling by bus and observed the conductor for some time. After getting suspicious, they started recording a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, the man can be seen sitting in the back seat of the bus. Whereas the woman can be seen on top of the man, covered in a blanket.

When the passengers approached the conductor, he tried snatching the passenger’s phone. After that, the passenger and conductor can be seen engaged in a heated argument. The incident is believed to have occurred around 10 days ago, according to local reports.

During the argument, the passenger can be heard saying that the misconduct has been going on for over an hour. They decided to file a complaint against the conductor upon reaching Alambagh but made an unscheduled stop.

A man had sex with a woman in a moving bus in Hathras. Don’t these people care about these things that there are small children and elderly people in the bus. @Uppolice is requested to take action against this person with immediate effect.@hathraspolicepic.twitter.com/Fzhqam4en1 — 🇮🇳 DhotiRam Jhule 🕉️ (@DhotiRamJhule) July 1, 2023

After the clip went viral on the internet, the regional transport authority, ARM (Assistant Regional Manager), took action against the bus driver and conductor and terminated their contracts.

Furthermore, the authorities are taking the passenger’s complaint seriously and ensuring appropriate action is taken.