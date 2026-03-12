UP: Collector Deepak Meena takes action against 2 gas agencies for black marketing of domestic LPG

Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Collector Deepak Meena reportedly took action against 2 gas agencies for black marketing of domestic LPG.

Collector Deepak Meena says, “I request everyone not to panic. Do not pay attention to rumours. All household supplies we have are being booked. Due to panic, bookings have increased…”

“We are keeping an eye on all retail sellers to see how much stock they have and how much they are distributing.”

He further confirmed, “Yesterday, we also took action by filing FIRs at 2 places, registering cases, and shutting down retail outlets. And ordered strict action will be taken against anyone who engages in black marketing.”

#WATCH | Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh: On the action taken against two gas agencies for black marketing of domestic LPG, DM Deepak Meena says, “I request everyone not to panic. Do not pay attention to rumours. All household supplies we have are being booked. Due to panic, bookings… pic.twitter.com/CsOqxOHGCm — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

