UP CM Yogi pays tribute to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary

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Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Former Minister of Finance of India Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the occasion of his death anniversary today. He died on March 17 in 1989 at the age of 69.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was born on April 25 in Bughani, Uttarakhand. He belonged to a Garhwali Brahmin family. He married twice and had three childrens from her second wife. His eldest son, Vijay Bahuguna served as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and second son is Shekhar Bahuguna. His daughter Rita Bahuguna Joshi was chief of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. She also served as the Mayor of Allahabad. She is a member of Bharatiya Janata Party.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak.

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#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the occassion of his death anniversary. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak also present. pic.twitter.com/JunTIzD9hK — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2026