UP CM Yogi pays tribute to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary

The event of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna’s death anniversary was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak.

By Vaishnavi Verma
up cm pays tributeto hemwati nandan bahuguna
Photo: ANI/X

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Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Former Minister of Finance of India Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the occasion of his death anniversary today. He died on March 17 in 1989 at the age of 69.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was born on April 25 in Bughani, Uttarakhand. He belonged to a Garhwali Brahmin family. He married twice and had three childrens from her second wife. His eldest son, Vijay Bahuguna served as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and second son is Shekhar Bahuguna. His daughter  Rita Bahuguna Joshi was chief of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. She also served as the Mayor of Allahabad. She is a member of Bharatiya Janata Party.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak.

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