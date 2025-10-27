UP CM Yogi Adityanath proposes to rename Mustafabad village to Kabirdham

Advertisement

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while attending the Smriti Prakatyotsav Mela-2025 in Mustafabad village on Monday, announced a proposal to rename the village as Kabirdham, citing its historical and cultural significance tied to Sant Kabir Das.

Speaking at the event, he noted that locals informed him Mustafabad has no Muslim population, prompting him to question the village’s current name.

“When I asked the place of this village, I learned it is Mustafabad. I inquired about the Muslim population here, and was told none live here. So, I thought, when no Muslims reside here, it should be named Kabirdham. We will bring a proposal to restore its true identity,” the Chief Minister said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Adityanath accused previous governments of distorting cultural identities.

“They made Ayodhya into Faizabad, Prayagraj into Allahabad, and Kabirdham into Mustafabad. When we came to power, we restored the real identities of these places,” he remarked, referring to his government’s earlier efforts to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad as Ayodhya.

The event, held in Lakhimpur Kheri district, celebrated the legacy of Sant Kabir, with the proposed renaming aimed at honouring the 15th-century poet-saint’s contributions to Indian culture and spirituality.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held ‘Janta Darshan’ at his residence in Lucknow to address public grievances and concerns.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Later, CM Yogi Adityanath held a courtesy meeting with the BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda.

In a post on X, CM Yogi shared, “Today, a courtesy meeting was held with the Hon’ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi, and his guidance was received. Heartfelt thanks for providing your valuable time!”

“Today, a courtesy meeting was held in New Delhi with the honourable National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda Ji. Heartfelt thanks to you for providing your valuable time!” he further shared.

CM Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with district administration officials and public representatives regarding the arrangements for the Garh Ganga Mela 2025. He said that no obscene songs should be played during cultural programmes. (ANI)