UP CM Yogi Adityanath makes reciting ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in schools, see details

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a big announcement. The Chief Minister has announced that “Vande Mataram” will be made mandatory in the schools of the state.

During a program in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister announced that “Vande Mataram” will be made mandatory in every school of the state. “Vande Mataram” will be made mandatory as the national song in every school of the state. Unity programs have started from today to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

October 31 can be celebrated at the national level. Chief Minister Yogi said that the entire country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the great son of Mother India. After independence, it was possible to honor our freedom fighters during the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

These events became a factor of national unity. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, October 31 started being celebrated as National Unity Day.

He further said, besides this, the largest Sardar Sarovar Dam was built in Gujarat. Today it has become a tourist destination for the country and the world. The world’s largest statue has been installed on the banks of Sardar Sarovar in Gujarat, which makes the entire country feel proud. For this, he donated iron and clay. The world’s largest statue, the Statue of Unity, was built in Kevadia.

