UP ATS arrests 19-year-old Azamgarh youth over alleged AQIS links

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Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old youth from Azamgarh for his alleged association with the ideology of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), an official said.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Nabeel. According to the ATS, Nabeel was allegedly involved in attempts to connect with youths through social media and influence them towards extremist ideology.

The agency claimed that Nabeel was associated with a WhatsApp group where members allegedly communicated using coded words.

Terror-related literature and other material linked to extremist ideology were also allegedly shared in the group, the ATS said.

The ATS further alleged that discussions took place regarding plans to travel to Pakistan, Türkiye and Bangladesh for obtaining terrorist training.

Investigators also found conversations allegedly related to acquiring information and materials for making explosives, according to the agency.

The ATS has registered a case against the accused and initiated further legal proceedings. The accused is being produced before the court as part of the ongoing investigation.

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The agency is also probing Nabeel’s alleged digital communications and links with other individuals to ascertain the wider network and identify any other persons involved in the case.

On June 19, in a major counter-terrorism operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two suspects allegedly involved in links to Pakistan-based handlers, officials said.

UP Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said that the arrests were made in Bulandshahr district and that the accused have been identified as Mohammad Umar and Faizan.

Addressing the press conference, ADG (Law and Order) Yash said the accused were acting under instructions from an ISI-linked network operated through Pakistan-based gangsters.

“On the instructions of the ISI, the terrorist network of Pakistani gangsters Shahzad Bhatti and Abid Jat is working to create sleeper cells and incite terrorist activities through various social media platforms. On June 17, 2026, two accused, Mohammad Umar and Faizan, were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS),” the ADG said.

He further added that digital evidence, including videos of posters, was recovered from the possession of the accused.

(Source: ANI)