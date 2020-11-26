UP: Alleged Organ Racket Probe Ordered Against 2 Pvt Medical Colleges

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a probe against two private medical colleges, following complaints of negligence and human organ trafficking.

Complaints were filed in the Chief Minister’s Office after which a probe was ordered.

Additional chief secretary, medical health, will probe the matter.

According to the complainant Yukta Pandey, her brother Adarsh Kamal Pandey, 28, had tested positive for Covid on September 11 and was admitted to the Integral Medical College. He was later shifted to the Era Medical College for treatment.

Adarsh messaged his sister on WhatsApp and informed her about the possibility of removing the organs of the patients.

According to the complaint, Adarsh wanted to become a government witness in this case. When the hospital came to know about his conversation, he was shifted from the general ward to the ICU.

On September 22, Adarsh panicked and requested his sister to stay away from the hospital and said that her life could also be in danger.

Adarsh died on September 26.

M.M.A. Faridi, principal of the Era Medical College, meanwhile, said, “The college has been giving the best services to patients. In this case, all documents related to the treatment given to the patient were provided to the chief medical officer (CMO). If there is another probe, we will cooperate fully.”

The complainant said that she was never called for her statement in the probe conducted by the CMO. The hospital has also not returned her brother’s two cell phones which may have some crucial evidence, she alleged.

