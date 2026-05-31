UP: Accused of killing teen on Bakrid shot dead in police encounter in Ghaziabad

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Ghaziabad: The accused person Asad who murdered a teenager Surya Chauhan on Bakrid was killed in police encounter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The other accused persons who were involved in this case are arrested by the police.

The incident occurred on Bakra Eid when the accused along with six others asked Surya if he has ever seen goat slaughtering and when Surya went with them and wanted to leave the place for not able to see the act, he was abused and assaulted by seven people and was stabbed to death in the incident.

The video of the incident had gone viral on the internet leaving the family, locals and the whole nation in shock and grief.

Surya Chauhan was a 17-year-old teenager, a resident of Ghaziabad. He was allegedly murdered by his own friend on the festival of Bakra Eid.

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Following the incident, police team had laid a trap in the area and continuously kept surveillance to trace the accused person. Police saw Asad with another boy on a two-wheeler and when they attempted to stop them, he opened fire on the police personnel. In order to retaliate the fire Asad was injured by gunshot.

The police personnel also sustained injuries during the incident. The accused person was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment but later it was learned that he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police has recovered the two-wheeler and the pistol that Asad used to flee the scene when the police personnel tried to stop him.

More details are awaited.